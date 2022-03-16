Stephen King Wasn't Brought In To Consult On IT - Here's Why

Stephen King's "It" has been previously adapted into a 1990 miniseries starring Tim Curry as the ancient, trans-dimensional evil entity that preys upon the children of Derry, Maine. Muschietti's movie is the first film adaptation of the novel, and he was the second director to work on the project, following the departure of screenwriter David Kajganich and Cary Fukunaga, who were both associated with the film during its production stage.

Muschietti, a self-proclaimed Stephen King fan, attempted to reach out to the author while still working on the film but was unsuccessful. He later shared in an interview that he was proud of his interpretation of the novel and didn't deem it necessary to discuss his ideas with King, describing the possibility of sharing it as "embarrassing."

"I'm very happy making an adaptation, my interpretation of the story, and I would be thrilled to meet Stephen King, but there comes a time in the process where you start feeling good with your interpretation of it, and your contribution to the story, and it doesn't feel like I want to discuss my ideas with him, you know? I don't know. It feels like something that I would be embarrassed to tell him, you know? 'Your words and your moments don't work,' right? [laughs]."

Following the film's success, Muschietti directed a sequel film that covered the second half of King's novel — and Stephen King appeared in it for a special cameo, too!