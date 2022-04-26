The Wicked Movie Adaptation Just Got Split Into Two Feature Films

"Wicked" fans are in for double the magic, as director Jon M. Chu just announced that the star-studded film adaptation won't just be one movie, but two. The announcement came via a Twitter post from the filmmaker today, which also gave an updated estimate on when the films will hit theaters.

In a letter stamped with the familiar "W" logo and signed "sent from my OzPhone," Chu explained the decision to split the film into two parts:

"Here's what happened: as we prepared this production over the last year, it became increasingly clear that it would be impossible to wrestle the story of WICKED into a single film without doing some real damage to it. As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years."

The filmmaker explains that two films will allow the team making the film to have a "bigger canvas" to tell the story correctly and with the appropriate depth. Chu also says that he and the film's stars, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, "pledge to create nothing less than an experience that honors its foundation."