Dune Director Denis Villeneuve Hit Back At Critics Of The Films' Length

There isn't a more wearisome topic in the oft-wearisome realm of Film Discourse than the unkillable movie runtime debate. For those who actually care enough about cinema to read up on the wisdom dispensed by the medium's most learned critics and scholars, this superficial subject was succinctly settled when Roger Ebert wrote in his 1992 essay "The Thrill of Breaking the 120-Minute Barrier," "Bad movies are always too long, but good movies are either too short, or just right."

Of course, I've seen good movies that dragged a bit, and bad/disappointing movies that could be vastly improved by an expanded narrative focus. Franchise-launching first installments often fall into that former camp due to an excess of track-laying exposition; James Cameron's "Avatar" sags during its first two acts as he brings us up to the speed on the history/flora/fauna/what-have-you (and what you have is a lot) of Pandora (I'd seriously take an inelegant-yet-mercifully-brief tutorial from Richard Attenborough and Mr. DNA over the not-eye-popping-enough travelog opening 90-minutes of Cameron's epic). As for the latter category, Ridley Scott's 144-minute theatrical cut of "Kingdom of Heaven" plays like a purposeless slog, primarily because –- as we learned via his masterful, 45-minute-longer Director's Cut –- he'd cut out the heart of the narrative.

Rare exceptions aside, Ebert's maxim holds true across the board. And while it's undeniable that blockbuster movies are getting longer, many of these tentpoles are drawing from pre-existing novels and comic books that are awash in multi-character arcs. The spirit of the material must be served.

This is vital for a filmmaker like Denis Villenueve, who strives to make narratively complex epics that breathe. He bristles at this knee-jerk complaint that blockbuster runtimes are out of control because he believes the audience and critical response indicate both "Dune" chapters were perfectly paced.