Ridley Scott Regrets The Theatrical Cut Of Kingdom Of Heaven (As He Should)

The consensus thus far on Ridley Scott's "Napoleon," including from /Film's own Chris Evangelista, is that it feels like the shadow of a greater film — namely, the four-hour cut that Scott has confirmed will premiere on Apple TV+ at a later time. This wouldn't be the first time that such a fate befell one of Sir Scott's historical epics. Let's go back to 2005 when his opus "Kingdom of Heaven" met a muted response.

Set in the late 12th century, the film follows French blacksmith Balian (Orlando Bloom), who joins his long-lost father Baron Godfrey (Liam Neeson) on a quest to Jerusalem. Balian is seeking redemption; his wife committed suicide after the death of their child, denying herself entrance to Heaven, and he then killed the village priest (Michael Sheen) after the man mutilated her corpse. Balian is caught in the middle of power struggles; power-hungry knight Guy de Lusignan (Marton Csokas) breaks peace with the Sultan Saladin (Ghassan Massoud). True to history, Balian winds up leading Jerusalem's forces against a siege by Saladin's army.

"Kingdom of Heaven" is both a hero's journey adventure and a political drama about how virtue and faith can often spur division. 194 minutes was exactly the right runtime to tell such a complex story ... so of course on the first release, the film had fifty minutes cut out, coming in at just under two and a half hours. Thankfully, Scott released his "Kingdom of Heaven" director's cut mere months later, which has been embraced as the true version of the film. For my money, it's one of his best films flat out.

Speaking to Deadline on the "Napoleon" press tour, Scott reiterated that he considers the "Kingdom of Heaven" theatrical edition a mistake.