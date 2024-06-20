Director Kevin Costner's Western Horizon Poised To Bomb At The Box Office

Kevin Costner is a legend in the Western genre. From his Best Picture winning feature directorial debut "Dances With Wolves" to his work on the wildly popular TV series "Yellowstone," Costner has cemented himself as an icon in this area. Now, after years of development, he has stepped behind the camera to bring "Horizon: An American Saga" to life. The planned four-film franchise is releasing its first two parts mere weeks apart this summer, with "Chapter 1" arriving next weekend. Unfortunately, it appears as though Costner's ambitious passion project isn't going to be commercially viable. At least not out of the gate.

"Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1" is currently eyeing an opening weekend between $11 and $18 million, per Box Office Theory. That lines up with early tracking, which had the film taking in around $12 million on opening weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In short, that's not a good start — to put it mildly — for a film with a $100 million budget. Fortunately for Warner Bros., the studio is only on the hook for distribution in North America. Costner financed the project independently, putting in $38 million of his own money to make it happen.

Paramount's prequel "A Quiet Place: Day One" is also opening the same day and it is likely to top the charts with an opening north of $40 million. That doesn't help "Horizon." Working in Costner's favor, however, is the fact that a large chunk of the budget was financed by selling off various international rights for the film. Even so, nobody wants to see a $100 million blockbuster open to less than $20 million in the U.S., particularly because Westerns often have slightly less appeal overseas. This one is especially American-centric, which may limit its potential in other countries. Simply put, things aren't looking good in the early going.