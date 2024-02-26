Kevin Costner Returns To The Old West In The Horizon Trailer

Kevin Costner first planned to make "Horizon" as a movie back in the '80s, even setting the movie up at Disney at one point. He never really let go of the project, and it's such an important movie for the Academy Award-winning actor and filmmaker that he left the very popular (and profitable) "Yellowstone" in order to be able to shoot it. Indeed, after it was decided that the fifth season of "Yellowstone" was to be split into two parts (oh, the irony) and it would collide with the shooting schedule of "Horizon," Costner departed the show, even if it meant going to court over it. Oh yeah, and Costner is dumping a ton of his own money into financing these movies, mortgaging some of his property in California to make it happen.

"Horizon: An American Saga" is said to have more than 170 speaking roles (according to The Hollywood Reporter) and has an impressively stacked cast including Sienna Miller, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jeff Fahey, Will Patton, Tatanka Means, Owen Crow Shoe, Ella Hunt, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Jake Sully himself — Sam Worthington.

If it wasn't already clear that Kevin Costner is all in on the "Horizon" train, he is pulling a James Cameron (but with a smaller budget) and hopes to make four films total. "An American Saga," indeed.

"Part 1" hits theaters on June 28, 2024, and "Part 2" arrives on August 16, 2024.