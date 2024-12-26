How To Watch Wicked At Home

Based on my highly informal and unscientific research, 2024 has been really tough on most folks. So, what better way to show the last 12 months the door than by spending New Year's Eve watching "Wicked" and joining the citizens of Oz in their rousing rendition of "No One Mourns the Wicked?" If you time things right, you can even usher in 2025 on a note of determined optimism by belting "Defying Gravity" just as the clock strikes midnight. More importantly, if you're unable to make it to an official sing-along screening of the movie, you'll have a way to do so without disrupting the viewing experience for anyone around you. (Contrary to what certain members of the "Wicked" cast would tell you, we here at /Film don't condone singing in the theater at just any ol' screening.)

That's right! Director Jon M. Chu's adaptation of the first half of the Broadway sensation and revisionist take on the world and characters of "The Wizard of Oz" is heading to the home market just in time to close out this dumpster fire of a year. "Wicked" has proven to be a hit no matter which way you slice it, becoming a huge box office success and emerging as one of the top contenders in the ongoing awards season. Universal must be feeling pretty good about its decision to split "Wicked" into two movies right about now; with the first film poised to do gangbusters business on digital and home media, that should only help to build further hype for the second installment, which is now being called "Wicked: For Good." (Look, the /Film team nearly came to blows over it being titled that instead of "Wicked: Part 2," so best to just move on.) Best of all, "Wicked" will feature tons of extra goodies as part of its home release.