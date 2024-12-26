How To Watch Wicked At Home
Based on my highly informal and unscientific research, 2024 has been really tough on most folks. So, what better way to show the last 12 months the door than by spending New Year's Eve watching "Wicked" and joining the citizens of Oz in their rousing rendition of "No One Mourns the Wicked?" If you time things right, you can even usher in 2025 on a note of determined optimism by belting "Defying Gravity" just as the clock strikes midnight. More importantly, if you're unable to make it to an official sing-along screening of the movie, you'll have a way to do so without disrupting the viewing experience for anyone around you. (Contrary to what certain members of the "Wicked" cast would tell you, we here at /Film don't condone singing in the theater at just any ol' screening.)
That's right! Director Jon M. Chu's adaptation of the first half of the Broadway sensation and revisionist take on the world and characters of "The Wizard of Oz" is heading to the home market just in time to close out this dumpster fire of a year. "Wicked" has proven to be a hit no matter which way you slice it, becoming a huge box office success and emerging as one of the top contenders in the ongoing awards season. Universal must be feeling pretty good about its decision to split "Wicked" into two movies right about now; with the first film poised to do gangbusters business on digital and home media, that should only help to build further hype for the second installment, which is now being called "Wicked: For Good." (Look, the /Film team nearly came to blows over it being titled that instead of "Wicked: Part 2," so best to just move on.) Best of all, "Wicked" will feature tons of extra goodies as part of its home release.
Wicked comes to digital December 31, 2024, and Blu-ray/4K in 2025
If you read (or heard) about that "Wicked" deleted scene where Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) and Boq (Ethan Slater) get shirtless and found yourself turning green with envy (er, apologies for the wording, Elphaba), you might just be in luck. Universal has announced that "Wicked" will include several deleted or extended scenes as part of its home release, along with a Sing-Along edition of the film, a 40-minute featurette about the making of the movie, and more. You can pick up a digital copy of "Wicked" from the usual suspects (Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Comcast Xfinity, Cox, Microsoft Movies & TV) starting December 31, 2024. Those keen to add Chu's musical to their physical media collection can purchase it on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD beginning on February 4, 2025.
You can check out the complete list of bonus features that come with "Wicked" as part of its home release below:
- SING ALONG — ALTERNATE FEATURE-LENGTH VERSION – Rejoicify, it's your turn to sing your way through Oz! Sing-along to all of your favorite Wicked songs as you join Elphaba and Glinda on their magical journey.
- DELETED AND EXTENDED SCENES
- Pfannee & ShenShen Meet Glinda – Reunited at Shiz University, Glinda, Pfannee, and ShenShen recall their past by performing a twirling routine together.
- Shiz Gazette Introduces Fiyero – Excitement spreads across Shiz as word gets out that Prince Fiyero is on his way.
- Toss Toss – Glinda teaches Elphaba the art of Toss Toss, with mixed results.
- Elphaba & Fiyero in the Forest – The relationship between Elphaba and Fiyero takes a turn as they come to care for a lost lion cub.
- Elphaba's Promise – Elphaba makes a pledge to Glinda that they both hope will strengthen their friendship.
- Train Platform Farewell – Glinda, Madame Morrible, and Governor Thropp gather to send Elphaba off to Emerald City.
- Boq & Elphaba Talk – Elphaba challenges Boq to face the truth about his feelings for Nessa Rose, but she has difficulty doing the same when it comes to Fiyero.
- Train Ride to Emerald City – Glinda and Elphaba expand their world by taking a luxurious train ride to Emerald City.
- In the Emerald City – The bustling streets of Emerald City take Glinda and Elphaba one step closer to finally meeting the Wizard.
- Palace Monkeys Chase – Elphaba and Glinda race through a maddening maze of winged monkeys determined to take them down.
- MAKING WICKED – Return to Oz for a fantastic behind-the-scenes journey with this expansive look inside the characters, choreography, and creativity that make up the movie's unforgettable world.
- WELCOME TO SHIZ – Unlimited imagination, couture fashion, and spectacular production design come together at Shiz University, providing a place for performers and viewers to be fully immersed in the fantasy. Designed from details in L. Frank Baum's books, the uniforms, clever contraptions, and circular sets create a sprawling campus where magic feels like an everyday occurrence.
- A WICKED LEGACY — Take delight in the cast and filmmakers sharing personal memories of their first encounters with the original Broadway production, and how those lasting connections created emotional experiences while making the movie. Also highlighted are the iconic cameos that pay tribute to the cultural phenomenon that became one of the most popular musicals of all time.
- THE WONDERFUL WIZARD — Follow the yellow brick road to Emerald City for an in-depth look at the infamous Wizard of Oz. Inside the palace's throne room, the Wizard himself, Jeff Goldblum, pulls back the curtain to peer at his character's magic and mechanics with senior special effects technician Christopher Clarke, who details how the Wizard's massive robotic head comes to life.
- FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR JON M. CHU
- FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH STARS CYNTHIA ERIVO AND ARIANA GRANDE