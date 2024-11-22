All The Ways Wicked: Part One Connects To The Wizard Of Oz

Spoilers for "Wicked" follow.

Jon M. Chu's new musical fantasy "Wicked," which is officially called "Wicked: Part I," according to the title card, is based on the hit 2003 Broadway show that was, in turn, based in the 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire. The novel, in itself, was a reimagination of L. Frank Baum's 1900 kid-lit classic "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz," but Maguire took his book's primary inspiration from Victor Fleming's 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz," arguably the most famous movie of all time. In making an 85-year cycle from the screen, to the page, to the stage, and then back to the screen, "Wicked" retains a lot of the iconography and basic aesthetics of Fleming's film and repackages them for a modern sensibility.

Some of what audiences will see in "Wicked" will feel natural, as the look and feel of Oz has bled into the mass subconsciousness, unable to be moved. Other references are more specific, drawing from small moments of "The Wizard of Oz" for little in-jokes.

The premise of "Wicked" is that the Wicked Witch of the West was actually a gentle, oppressed soul, hated for her green skin, who was merely the victim of betrayal and propaganda. Her real name was Elphaba. Maguire's book restages the Wizard as an authoritarian dictator who had a political motive for making the Wicked Witch into Oz's "villain"; leaders must, he feels, assemble their constituents against a villain. Galinda, the Witch of the North, is reimagined as a catty ex-college roommate and friend of the Wicked Witch who had to betray her for personal reasons.

In Baum's original book, of course, the Wicked Witch of the West wasn't a green-skinned crone in a black cloak, but a pale-skinned punker with an eye patch and silver shoes. The Witch's natural green skin was taken from Fleming's movie. Below you'll find some of the ways that "Wicked" connects to "The Wizard of Oz."