The Wicked Movie Could Be A Bigger Box Office Hit Than You Think

We're in the midst of a bit of a down period for theaters. "Venon: The Last Dance" has ruled the past few weekends, with smaller offerings like "Heretic" and "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" doing what they can to fill the void. Dwayne Johnson's "Red One" is also coming to get the Christmas season box office started, even if it won't light the charts on fire. But this is truly a calm before the storm moment if ever there were such a thing, as a trio of big movies are just around the corner to help turn things around. However, the biggest of the bunch may not be Disney's big animated sequel "Moana 2" or Ridley Scott's historical epic "Gladiator II." Rather, "Wicked" is positioned to become not just one of the biggest movies of the winter season, but also maybe one of the biggest movies of 2024 overall.

Universal Pictures' "Wicked" was previously eyeing an opening weekend of $80 million or more domestically. The musical, which hails from "Crazy Rich Asians" director Jon M. Chu, will be going up directly against Scott's long-awaited "Gladiator" sequel, which is looking to open in the $60 million range, give or take. So yes, let the Barbenheimer comparisons commence. To that end, those early tracking numbers for Chu's adaptation of this prequel to "The Wizard of Oz" may have been conservative. The folks at Box Office Theory currently have the film taking in anywhere between $101 and $150 million in its debut.

That would be a stellar opening for the film on either the higher or lower end, even if we take into account its reported $145 million production budget. This is to say nothing of the potential for this movie to perform overseas either. In this case, "Wicked" has a great deal of upside potential outside of North America, meaning a $100 million domestic opening could just be the tip of the iceberg. In short, we could be looking at a runaway success here, especially if word-of-mouth is good — and all early indications suggest it will be.