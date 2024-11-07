Red One's Box Office Will Be Good For Movie Theaters, But Disastrous For Amazon

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at one point earned the unofficial designation of "franchise Viagra." This is because every franchise he joined seemed to benefit greatly from his presence. "Fast Five" being a big turning point for the "Fast & Furious" franchise is the classic example. But for the past couple of years, the wrestler-turned-actor has struggled a bit to deliver the goods like he used to at the box office. So, can his new, original holiday movie "Red One" get things back on track? Or is this another disaster in the making? Is it possible that the answer is both?

Currently, the big-budget action/holiday flick is on track to take in between $25 and $30 million domestically on opening weekend, per early tracking (via Deadline). That's on the optimistic side of things. The folks at Box Office Theory currently have the film taking in as little as $18 million in its debut, with $27 million marked as the ceiling. Even on the low end, it would be just enough of a boost to help get theaters through a slow weekend until "Wicked" and "Gladiator II" usher in a gold rush over Thanksgiving.

The film reunites Johnson with director Jake Kasdan, who directed both "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" and "Jumanji: The Next Level," both of which were massive hits by the way. As for "Red One," Amazon Studios put up the massive $250 million budget, which resulted from alleged issues during the film's production. In any event, that makes it expensive enough that it will have an almost impossible time profiting in theaters. But because we're talking about Amazon and a movie that was originally supposed to go directly to streaming on Prime Video, the math gets fuzzy.

Much in the same way that it's hard to determine what success meant for Apple with "Napoleon" or "Killers of the Flower Moon," it's tough to know what Amazon wants to see from "Red One." Companies like Amazon are ultimately using theaters to help bring more attention to the film on streaming. At the same time, we're still talking about a $250 million investment before marketing.