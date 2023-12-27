The Color Purple's Box Office Is A Most Welcome Christmas Gift

The winter holiday season can be a lucrative one at the box office, but this year's was on uncertain ground. 2021 brought us "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and 2022 brought us "Avatar: The Way of Water," both of which now rank amongst the highest-grossing movies in history. 2023 has no such clear-cut smash hit, with "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" ultimately disappointing in its opening frame. Luckily, another Warner Bros. movie has emerged to provide the Christmas box office with a much-needed jolt: "The Color Purple."

Directed by Blitz Bazawule ("Black Is King," "The Burial of Kojo") and produced by Oprah Winfrey, the musical adaptation of the classic book of the same name lit up the charts on Christmas Day, taking in a massive $18.1 million, per The Numbers. That made it easily the number one movie of the holiday ahead of "The Lost Kingdom" ($10.6 million) and "Wonka" ($10.3 million). Interestingly, all three of these are Warner Bros. releases (with "Wonka," like "The Color Purple," being a musical that's found a bigger-than-expected audience, having crossed the $250 million mark globally over the weekend).

Circling back to the movie at hand, "The Color Purple" obliterated expectations heading into its opening day. For context, the film had been expected to make somewhere in the neighborhood of $8 million on opening day, which still would have been a fine start. The fact that it more than doubled that number is a very, very good sign of what's to come.

To make matters even better, audiences gave the film an A CinemaScore. Couple that with the generally very positive word from critics and this figures to be a film capable of legging it out through awards season into February.