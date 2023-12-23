Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Belly-Flops At The Box Office With $43 Million Debut

DC's last chance to score a win at the 2023 box office, with James Wan's water-dwelling sequel "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," is looking like a fourth and final bust. The original film, also directed by Wan and released in 2018, grossed more than $1.1 billion worldwide and is still the third-highest grossing movie in Warner Bros. Pictures' history. But with early numbers in, "The Lost Kingdom" looks set to repeat the pattern of "Captain Marvel" and its recent sequel "The Marvels" with a mega-drop in ticket sales.

Per Deadline, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" grossed just $13.7 million on Friday (including Thursday previews), which puts it on track to gross just $30 million Friday-to-Sunday, and $43 million over the four-day Christmas weekend. The three-day estimate puts it on par with "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" and only slightly ahead of the opening weekend for "Blue Beetle," which featured a relatively obscure DC superhero who had never been seen on the big screen before. Thanks to its relatively conservative budget, "Blue Beetle" will probably end up being the most successful DC movie of the year (i.e the movie that loses the least money). "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" reportedly had a budget of $205 million.

The first "Aquaman" movie also released over the Christmas holidays, preceded by limited preview screenings the previous weekend. It grossed $67.8 million over the three-day opening weekend, and $100.7 million over the full four-day holiday, so "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is tracking to make less than half of what its predecessor did in this initial frame. Beyond North America, the box office market to watch is China, where "Aquaman" once grossed a staggering $291.8 million — more than a quarter of its worldwide total. However, Deadline reported earlier this week that "The Lost Kingdom" was tracking for a $25-30 million debut in China, less than a third of the original movie's $93 million opening.