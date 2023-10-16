Ferrari Review: Michael Mann Captures The Nervy High Drama Of Racing

Another year, another film where Adam Driver plays a major figure in modern Italian history. In "Ferrari," he takes on the role of Enzo Ferrari, father of one of the most prestigious car manufacturers in Italy, as he struggles to navigate an uncertain future for his company as well as difficulties in his personal relationships. Michael Mann brings his trademark ability to blend pathos and action to the film, equally adept at capturing the high drama of racing and the deeper emotional interpersonal complications. Driver offers a steely, commanding performance in the lead role, but it is Penelope Cruz's devastating performance as his wife Laura that walks away with the film.

Although we're shown glimpses of Enzo Ferrari (Adam Driver) during his younger racing days at the beginning of the film, the man that we meet is at a crossroads, seeing everything he holds dear threatened. His company is in dire financial straits — he's not selling enough cars to keep Ferrari in the red, and Maserati has stolen their record on the race track. His financial advisors are encouraging him to pursue a deal with one of the major car companies, a decision that Enzo is worried will result in him being stripped of control.

His personal life is no easier. His son Dino passed away the year earlier, and the grief felt by Enzo and his wife Laura (Penelope Cruz) has driven a wedge between their already fractured relationship. Meanwhile, Enzo's long-time mistress Lina (Shailene Woodley) is demanding some sort of resolution to the argument they've been having for over a decade: They share a son, Piero, who is about to be confirmed into the Catholic church, which makes Enzo's decision of whether or not to acknowledge him a matter of some urgency. Despite these concerns, Enzo shows few signs of cracking. He has the heart of a race-car driver, as he often says, and he faces each complication not with fear or anxiety, but with steely-eyed determination. He will save the company, come to some sort of an agreement with Lina, and make peace with Laura, because that's what he has to do.