Can The Color Purple Become This Year's Big Christmas Hit At The Box Office?

Every year, Christmas comes along to bring a big new release or two to the box office. Often, it's a major awards season contender. Other times, it's a big-budget tentpole from a studio looking to capitalize on the holiday window. In some cases, it's both. "The Color Purple" firmly falls into the "both" category as it is unquestionably a movie that Warner Bros. wants in the Oscar conversation, but also one they spent a great deal of money on. So, can the movie become the big Christmas season hit the studio is banking on?

Directed by Blitz Bazawule ("Black Is King"), the big-budget musical opens on Christmas Day this year, which falls on a Monday. It will be facing quite a bit of competition as "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" (also a Warner Bros. release) opens on December 22, with A24's "The Iron Claw," Illumination's animated "Migration," and Sony's rom-com "Anyone But You" also opening that day. On Christmas, Michael Mann's "Ferrari" and George Clooney's "The Boys in the Boat" also open wide. Not to mention "Wonka," which figures to still be hanging around, offering another flavor to the musical-loving crowd.

It's a little tough to pin down the film's opening prospects as it is debuting on a Monday but Deadline is pegging the opening day at around $8 million domestic, which would be a very solid start. Box Office Pro has the full opening frame pegged between $16 and $22 million. The budget has yet to be revealed but it's said to be in the $90 to $100 million range, putting it in the same ballpark as Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story." That film earned just $76 million worldwide opening in December 2021. Admittedly, the pandemic was a larger factor at that time.