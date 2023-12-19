The Color Purple Review: A Well-Meaning But Unsuccessful Musical Take On An Iconic Story

When you watch a movie like "The Color Purple," it's almost more difficult to criticize because of how well-meaning it is, and how good its intentions are. The story of the Black woman Celie as she grows up in the still extremely harsh and racist American South in the 1900s started as an Alice Walker novel before being adapted for the big screen by Steven Spielberg in 1985, eventually leading to a Broadway musical that's now being dramatized all over again on the big screen for a Christmas Day release. It's not that this story is new, per se, though a new generation may yet be discovering it through its musical version as opposed to Spielberg's '80s-era take. The concepts and ideas at the core of this story remain arresting, vital, and heartbreaking, but the way those concepts are executed in this big, sometimes splashy and sometimes grim musical are messy at best, and misbegotten at worst.

Fantasia Barrino plays Celie for most of "The Color Purple," once she's grown beyond her juvenile years. Celie has a winning spirit full of hope but is treated harshly by the world, starting when her cruel father separates her and her sister Nettie (Halle Bailey as a young woman), sending the latter to Africa and allowing Celie to be married to the seemingly charming but similarly awful Mister (Colman Domingo). Over time, as Celie grows up, her view of the world expands ever so slightly as she befriends blues singer Shug Avery (Taraji P. Henson) as well as her son-in-law's new wife Sofia (Danielle Brooks), all while she gradually tries to gain more and more freedom from Mister and the generally controlling men in her life.

There's been a habit recently in marketing campaigns for movie musicals like "The Color Purple" or the upcoming "Mean Girls," wherein the ads seem to avoid emphasizing that these are ... movie musicals. It's a strange tack (as other writers have mused, if you don't want to advertise a movie musical, why make a movie musical at all?), but one that does come into sharp relief in this film. Director Blitz Bazawule is no stranger to bringing the Black experience to life in cinematic form, having been involved with Beyonce's 2020 film "Black is King." But while Bazawule does a solid job of staging some of the bigger musical numbers in "The Color Purple" with the same level of charisma and flair you might want, those same musical sections feel almost out of place with the story being told surrounding them. It's not that the non-musical sections are poorly directed, but the many parts of the film with no songs feel as if they've come from an entirely different place.