Michelle Williams, For One, Really Wants A Sequel To The Greatest Showman

Ladies and gents, this is the moment you've waited for. Michelle Williams, the "Dawson's Creek" alum turned film star of "Brokeback Mountain," "Blue Valentine," and, most notably, "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" fame, has made it clear she would love to make a sequel to her hit musical, "The Greatest Showman."

Even if you've never seen it, there was no way to miss the hullabaloo around "The Greatest Showman" when it hit theaters near the very end of 2017. The movie follows notorious huckster and showman P.T. Barnum (played by the notoriously charming and likable Hugh Jackman) as he rises to fame after creating his landmark circus. Directed by Michael Gracey, the big screen musical soon caught on with the masses on its way to grossing $435 million at the box office and topping the charts with its original soundtrack.

"I would make another one of those in a heartbeat. I wish they'd make a sequel," Williams told Variety. The Oscar-nominee, who co-stars in "The Greatest Showman" as Barnum's childhood sweetheart turned wife Charity Hallett, talked about the responses to the film as being a big part of why she would love to revisit its world: