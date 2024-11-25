5 Reasons Why Wicked Dominated The Box Office

It was the weekend that box office observers had circled on their calendars for months. Universal Pictures released the big Broadway musical adaptation "Wicked" in theaters on the same day that Paramount Pictures unleashed Ridley Scott's "Gladiator II" on audiences in North America. 2023 had Barbenheimer. 2024 had Glicked. While pretty much everyone was a winner here, it was director Jon M. Chu's fantastical musical epic that came out on top.

Chu's latest topped the domestic charts with an estimated $114 million. Coupled with the film's solid $50.1 million overseas total, that leaves "Wicked" with a ridiculously strong $164 million global opening. "Gladiator II" still managed to open to $55 million, which was great all things considered, but Universal's return to the land of Oz ended up blowing past already optimistic industry projections with its opening. It now ranks as by far the biggest opening weekend ever for an adaptation of a pre-existing stage musical, demolishing the previous record held by "Into the Woods" ($31 million). In short? It was a massive win.

Universal now looks brilliant because it's already got "Wicked: Part Two" coming out next year, having previously decided to split the adaptation into two halves. From running a stellar marketing campaign to Chu delivering a satisfying film, just about everything went right. But what were the main factors in this film's staggering success? Let's break down five of the biggest reasons that allowed "Wicked" to become one of the year's most lucrative films.