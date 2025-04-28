Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith Is A Box Office Smash Hit Again 20 Years Later

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If it wasn't evident that people still love "Star Wars," this past weekend made that crystal clear. In honor of the film's 20th anniversary, Disney and Lucasfilm have re-released "Revenge of the Sith," aka "Episode III," the movie that concluded George Lucas' prequel trilogy in 2005. Fans turned out in droves to watch the fall of Anakin Skywalker and the rise of Darth Vader all over again (or, for certain filmgoers, for the very first time), with "Revenge of the Sith" now ranking as one of the biggest re-releases ever in terms of opening weekend box office.

"Revenge of the Sith" made $25.2 million domestically over the weekend, which was good enough for second place trailing only Ryan Coogler's "Sinners," which posted a stellar $45 million second weekend. It even outgrossed newcomers "The Accountant 2" ($24.4 million) and "Until Dawn" ($8 million), in addition to edging out "A Minecraft Movie" ($22.7 million) in its fourth weekend. To be clear, all of those movies were at least qualified hits in their own right. Nevertheless, the fact that a 20-year-old movie that concluded a trilogy which was met with, at best, a mixed reception in its day did better than most of the competition is nothing shy of impressive ... most impressive. Inded, "Sith" has now earned a grand total of $892.2 million in its lifetime.

The only re-release to make more money in its first weekend? "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope" ($35.9 million) in 1997 when the "Special Editions" hit theaters. But even that came with the promise of new footage. In this case, "Revenge of the Sith" opened in theaters exactly the way it did in 2005. All the same, "Star Wars" fans turned out in large numbers to watch it.

Even 2023's 40th anniversary re-release of "Return of the Jedi" only pulled in $4.69 million in its first weekend, just for some additional context. We can also look at last year's 25th anniversary re-release of "The Phantom Menace," which grossed $8.7 million domestically out of the gate. The numbers in front of us are telling a pretty clear story — one that has major implications for Lucasfilm moving forward.