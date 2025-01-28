Gen Z Star Wars Fans Have Found A Surprising New Way To Engage With The Saga

Fans have been debating for over a decade what constitutes the best way to view the "Star Wars" saga. I grew up watching the films in release order, but that's because I was a kid when the prequel trilogy hit theaters. For generations who were born after the completion of the prequel films, no rule says they have to watch the films in release order as opposed to chronological order.

Considering the original films — which are canonically the middle of the film series — are pretty ubiquitous, starting a full franchise watch from "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace" allows for the major moments in "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith" to pack a punch practically equal to that of the big reveal the rest of us got to enjoy when we were first immersing ourselves in a galaxy far, far away. And since social media is now a place to document everything, it's become a trend to record people reacting to moments like the issuing of "Order 66" or, most commonly, Anakin Skywalker becoming the Sith Lord known as Darth Vader.

(Yes, fans should realize that Anakin Skywalker is destined to be Darth Vader if they know the "No, I am your father" reveal already, but unless it's at the forefront of their mind, making that connection isn't always as obvious as it seems.)

The trend really kicked off in 2019 ahead of the release of "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker," when a lot of diehard fans took the end of the new trilogy as an opportunity to introduce the saga to their loved ones for the first time. However, because Disney+ has been consistently putting out new "Star Wars" shows like "The Mandalorian," "The Book of Boba Fett," and especially "Ahsoka," the trend has repeated over and over again.