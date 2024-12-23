The Most Expensive Star Wars Project Of All Time, According To Disney

Critical acclaim comes at a cost, it seems, at least in a galaxy far, far away. It's not cheap to produce "Star Wars" movies or TV shows, and that makes a lot of sense. We're talking about a sweeping sci-fi universe with lots of planets, aliens, and action to contend with. But there's expensive — like "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker" costing nearly $300 million — and then there's outlandishly expensive, like the big-budget Disney+ series "Andor" which, depending on how one wants to look at it, is arguably the most expensive "Star Wars" thing ever made at this point.

According to a recent report from Forbes, Disney spent a whopping $644.9 million in total on both seasons of "Andor." That includes $291 million to date on "Andor" season 2, which is due to premiere on Disney+ in Spring 2025. Now, there is a massive caveat to these numbers, as the show is largely filmed in the U.K., which is why these numbers were disclosed in the first place. As the report explains, in order to qualify for tax credits to bring down the cost of a given production, the studio needs to provide detailed financial reports.

Those reports also show that Disney received a total of $129.2 million for "Andor." That brings the total cost of the two season show down to around $515 million. Granted, some post-production costs will be added to season 2 in 2024, so that number isn't final. Still, "Andor" season 1 had a reported budget of $250 million. If we take last year's SAG and WGA strikes into account, which inflated the budget, the second season isn't that much more expensive.

Even so, it's wildly expensive, even by "Star Wars" standards and especially by TV standards. Yes, Disney needs to keep churning out fresh material to add (or at least maintain) Disney+ subscribers, but this is the kind of spending that seems to fly in the face of all conventional logic. Just for some context, "The Mandalorian" costs around $15 million per episode and has streamed 24 episodes across three seasons. Very roughly, that would equate to around $360 million for the total cost of the series to date.