Andor Season 2 Will Return To A Famous Star Wars Location

If you thought season 1 of "Andor" was a planet-hopping adventure, bringing Cassian from his childhood home world of Kenari to that thrilling heist on Aldhani to the planet Ferrix (the setting for that stirring uprising and the memorable "Fight the Empire!" speech), we ain't seen nothing yet. This next installment won't quite unfold the same way the first 12 episodes did, taking place in a relatively short period of time. Instead, this second and final season will introduce a time-jump spanning four years of Cassian's life as it catches up to the events of "Rogue One." Reportedly, that will give Tony Gilroy and the writers all sorts of room to travel throughout that galaxy far, far away.

In the same issue of Empire, star Diego Luna promised that, "We move in space more than ever — the amount of planets and sets you're going to get to see. There are some familiar and new locations." We already know that one familiar setting will be Yavin IV, but there's no telling where else this prequel may take us. "Rogue One" took us back to unexpected places such as Mustafar, the volcanic planet that once hosted the tragic duel between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker, so it's safe to say that Gilroy likely has even more surprises up his sleeve this time around. As for other lingering mysteries to be fully explored, we'll also get to see how Cassian and his sarcastic droid K-2SO became buddies in the first place. According to Luna:

"From an audience perspective, they've probably made their own story about how Cassian and K-2 got to work together. It tells you a lot about Cassian that his best friend is a droid. And a droid he had to reprogram. But how did that actually happen and who was he before? Those questions are going to be answered."

"Andor" season 2 will debut on Disney+ April 22, 2025.