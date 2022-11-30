Andor Almost Featured The First-Ever Star Wars F-Bomb

Rebellions are delicate things. They're built on little more than hope and are as easily snuffed out as a spark. So, on occasion, it simply makes sense to spice things up with some shockingly course language to underline the seriousness of the moment. In other words, this ain't your father's "Star Wars," folks.

That's apparently the approach that creator Tony Gilroy and his creative team followed when initially crafting the rousing "Andor" season 1 finale, which saw the oppressed inhabitants of Ferrix cast off their chains and truly take the fight to the occupying Empire forces in one of the most stirring sequences in franchise history. The only difference, however, is that we didn't quite get to experience this brazenly uncensored moment as it may have been originally intended. As it plays out in the episode, the holographic recreation of the late Maarva Andor (portrayed by the great Fiona Shaw) enacts a prerecorded speech (with a helpful assist from the best boy of the series, the droid B2-EMO) where she steadily urges the onlookers at her funeral to rise up against the Imperial invaders and fight back. Essentially, this comes across as the first shots fired in what will eventually become the Galactic Civil War.

But where her speech crescendos with the uttering of "Fight the Empire," it turns out that the family-friendly Disney censors robbed us of an even more powerful line of dialogue that would've been a first in "Star Wars" canon. That's right, we came this close to experiencing the franchise's very first F-bomb. You might even say we were on the verge of greatness, in fact.