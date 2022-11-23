The Andor Season 1 Finale Shows The Importance Of Both The Individual And Their Community

This post contains spoilers for the season finale of "Andor."

The "Star Wars" movies tend to be all about individuals and leaders. Jedi masters, army commanders, team leaders, loners who come in at the last minute to save the day, and solo heroes who take down empires while the rest help silently in the background. More often than not, this franchise has been a power fantasy about a select few having special destinies.

"Andor" is not like that. This Disney+ series is the best thing "Star Wars" has ever produced, a show that fulfills the promise of Lucas' world, and shows the possibilities of the galaxy, far, far away in telling a wide variety of stories. As a political thriller, the show is full of poignant commentary. As a prequel, it provides context and improves on what came before, showing an Empire that is truly scary and evil, so oppressive that rebellion becomes a necessity. As for the rebels, the show gives them depth and layers we hadn't seen before, showing us the inner struggles that drive people to rise up and fight.

More than anything, "Andor" is challenging the idea of what a "Star Wars" hero is. There are individuals who are making a difference, but they are not the messianic type who stand in front of a crowd and lead a charge, instead the type who leads others to rise up and do the work. More than any other "Star Wars" title, "Andor" is a true ensemble piece that places no singular character above the others, but explores how their collective heroism impacts others to follow and rally not behind, but alongside them.