Meet Andor's Maarva Andor, The Tough And Tragic Mother You Need In The Star Wars Universe [Exclusive]

"Andor" has been one of the most surprising things "Star Wars" has ever done. After a few years of samey stories fervently focused on nostalgia and cameos from your favorite Glup Shitto-like side characters, along comes "Andor" to show that the franchise is capable of more than power fantasies and recycling nostalgia. It's been said before that this show is unlike anything else in "Star Wars," and it bears repeating, because it's true. This is a show with zero nostalgia for how cool the past was, because it focuses on the darkest chapter in the history of the franchise. It features no major cameos, but it introduces several interesting and memorable side characters who command the spotlight immediately.

Likewise, "Andor" presents a vastly different portrayal of both the Empire and the Rebel Alliance, showing how cruel and evil the Empire really is, and how the Rebellion has to be willing to make huge sacrifices for the greater good. This leads to a show that recontextualizes the conflict of the original trilogy, showing the Galactic Civil War to be more than a superficial fantasy battle between good and evil.

Indeed, "Andor" showing a more grounded and human take on "Star Wars" even extends to its family units. While family has always been at the center of the franchise from its very beginning, rarely has it been given this level of depth. This show is different, showing us abusive relationships like Syril and Eedy, but also Cassian and Maarva Andor (played by Fiona Shaw), who is the best, toughest, most tragic maternal figure we've seen in "Star Wars" yet.

/Film is pleased to debut an exclusive new video that highlights what makes Maarva special.