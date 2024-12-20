Star Wars: The Acolyte's Cancellation Gets An Official Explanation From Disney

Nearly six months after its final episode aired on Disney+, many fans are still mourning the cancellation of "Star Wars: The Acolyte" (read /Film's review). While the High Republic series certainly had its flaws, it was something distinctly different from the other fare that Lucasfilm has put up on the streaming platform — a mystical, Jedi-centric story from an era never seen before in live-action. It also featured some of the best lightsaber choreography the franchise has had in years, but that wasn't enough to prevent Disney from giving "The Acolyte" the chop after just one season.

In an interview with Vulture, Disney Entertainment co-chair Alan Bergman discussed the official reasoning behind Disney cancelling "The Acolyte," and unsurprisingly, it came down to money. "As it relates to 'Acolyte,' we were happy with our performance," Bergman said, referring to the show's strong critical reviews and high ratings early on. "But it wasn't where we needed it to be given the cost structure of that title, quite frankly, to go and make a season 2. So that's the reason why we didn't do that."

'Cost structure' isn't quite the same as just saying that the series was too expensive, but it's not hard to discern what Bergman is likely referring to. According to a report from Forbes earlier this year, "The Acolyte" wound up being over budget at $230 million — just $20 million less than the reported production budget for "Andor" season 1, which has four more episodes and double the runtime due to the much briefer installments of "The Acolyte."