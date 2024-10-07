The Real Reason The Star Wars Series The Acolyte Was Canceled

Leslye Headland's "Star Wars" series "The Acolyte" ran on Disney+ from June 4 to July 16, 2024, coming to an end after only eight episodes. The series, set a century before the events of "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace," told the story of Mae and Osha (both played by Amandla Stenberg), identical twins who were raised by a coven of Force witches on a distant plant, far away from the shenanigans of the Jedi. At this point in "Star Wars" history, the Jedi were a powerful police force throughout the galaxy, and hence, prone to mistakes and coverups. When several Jedi visit Mae and Osha's home, there is a series of misunderstandings that lead to the deaths of all the witches. The Jedi cover it up and go on their merry way.

Osha, not having witnessed the carnage, is taken to be trained among the Jedi, while Mae is left behind, presumed dead. Years later, Mae has fallen into the service of a mysteriously evil psychic (Manny Jacinto) who has trained her in the way of the Force and encouraged her to get revenge on the Jedi that killed her family. Over the course of the series, as the above truths come to light, Mae drifts away from her evil master while Osha finds the Dark Side to be more and more appealing.

"The Acolyte" was relatively well-received by critics, earning a 78% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but was notoriously review-bombed by bigots who whined about the show's deliberate racial diversity, the presence of queer characters, and the lack of nobility among the Jedi. Because of this, the Audience Rating on RT was a mere 18% based on a whopping 25,000 reviews.

Many assumed that the lukewarm response, paired with the noisy bigoted whining and presumably less-than-stellar viewership, led to Disney canceling the series after only one season. Indeed, there are likely many reasons "The Acolyte" was canned, although a new report from Forbes reveals the biggest reason of all: "The Acolyte" cost an overwhelming $230 million to make.