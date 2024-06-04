The Acolyte Review: The Prequels Get Their Own Version Of The Force Awakens With This Star Wars Series

Part of what makes it easy for "The Acolyte" to separate itself from the Skywalker Saga is the fact that it's set a hundred years before the events of "The Phantom Menace." Though there are major characters who are old enough to crossover, most notably Yoda and Chewbacca, as well as secondary characters like some members of the Jedi Council (Yaddle, Yarael Poof, Oppo Rancisis, etc.), none of them are present, at least in the first two episodes that kick off the premiere of "The Acolyte." The show is also set at the end of The High Republic era, more than a hundred years after we've seen any storytelling in the era that kicked off in the pages of Charles Soule's "Light of the Jedi" in 2021. The High Republic shows us a time in the "Star Wars" universe where the frontier of the galaxy is still being explored and it's a little bit like the wild west. Jedi are a little bit more like the Knights of the Roundtable than the Jedi Knights we see in the Skywalker Saga and the technology is just a little bit older and clunkier. Communication was more difficult and hyperspace lanes weren't as mapped out, giving rise to prospectors seeking out the safest routes in the galaxy.

To this point, we've only been able to experience this era of the galaxy in the pages of books and comics, as well as the animated kids show "The Young Jedi Adventures." But as far as live-action, "Star Wars: The Acolyte" is the first and hopefully not the last foray into this part of the timeline. The show brings us to places new and old, ranging from the Jedi Temple on Coruscant to the edges of the known galaxy, making it feel distinctly familiar as "Star Wars," but new all at the same time.

The only returning character from The High Republic era — at this point — is Jedi Master Vernestra Rwoh, played by Rebecca Henderson. Introduced in both "Light of the Jedi" and the incredibly fun book "A Test of Courage," Vernestra has a storied history with the Jedi as the youngest Padawan ever to become a Jedi Knight. Naturally, this story takes place more than a century later, so she has experienced quite a lot since we last saw her. Henderson brings a depth of history to the character that shows us just how much she's been through without having to say it, and that gravitas of the past is something that feels very "Star Wars."