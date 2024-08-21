The High Republic Is A Gold Mine For Star Wars - And The Acolyte Wasted What Could Have Been

The powers that be at Disney and Lucasfilm recently decided not to move forward with "The Acolyte" season 2, meaning the Disney+ "Star Wars" series will instead be a one-and-done. That's going to leave fans feeling many different ways, to be certain, not least of all when it comes to the many plot threads left dangling by the "Acolyte" finale (which may or may not eventually be picked up in another medium). More than that, it's highly likely that Lucasfilm won't be rushing to make more live-action "Star Wars" projects set during the High Republic era. That, in my humble opinion, is the real tragedy here.

The High Republic, for those who may not be familiar, started as a publishing initiative by Disney and Lucasfilm. Launched in 2020, it aimed to tell a connected series of stories largely through books and comics set in an era when the Jedi were at the height of their power. The High Republic was described ahead of the launch as a "golden age" and a "hopeful, optimistic time, when the Republic and the Jedi are noble and respected." Author Charles Soule also said at the time that the driving force behind the initiative was always "New, new, new. What have we never seen in Star Wars that still feels like Star Wars?"

Series creator Leslye Headland deliberately chose to set "The Acolyte" in this largely unexplored era. A great many "Star Wars" fans have practically begged Lucasfilm to move away from the Skywalker Saga and the characters we've been familiar with for decades. Headland's idea of having the show take place in the High Republic period – i.e. roughly 200 years before the events of "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace" — seemingly solved that problem. However, Headland also made the somewhat peculiar choice of having "The Acolyte" pick up about 100 years before "The Phantom Menace," putting it at the very end of this era.