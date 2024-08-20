Every Star Wars Mystery And Plot Thread The Acolyte Never Resolved

"Star Wars: The Acolyte" premiered on Disney+ earlier this year to critical acclaim and a surprising amount of backlash — even before the show started. With bots review-bombing it on Rotten Tomatoes, racist social attacks being leveled against the main cast, and YouTube grifters decrying the show as "woke" before it aired, there was always going to be an uphill battle for the show spearheaded by Leslye Headland of "Russian Doll" fame.

Set almost 100 years before the events of "The Phantom Menace" and around 100 years after the events of the most recent events in "The High Republic" era of "Star Wars" publishing, "The Acolyte" is a murder mystery of sorts. Jedi are being killed, and as the layers of this deadly plot are peeled back, a tale of the Sith is revealed alongside the beginning of the decay of the Jedi. As the show continued, more and more fans were impressed by the slow burn of the show, not to mention the impressive lightsaber duels and the appearance of a certain Sith lord never before seen in live action.

Since the show's first season finale had been no news of second season, though fans who watched the show had been clamoring for news a renewal after the cliffhanger ending. Unfortunately, Deadline has reported that Lucasfilm has opted not to move forward on developing a second season for now, leaving fans with a lot of dangling threads to be concerned about.

That's not to say Lucasfilm can't pick it up for development at a later date or develop these storylines in other media, but its certainly disappointing. "The Acolyte" was a breath of fresh air and it's sad to see folks who didn't watch it or were incapable of seeing the quality of storytelling it left us with are taking a victory lap as though this is somehow good for fans of good, diverse "Star Wars" storytelling. There are so many dangling threads the show left us with, and we've got a deep dive into the biggest cliffhangers and questions it left unresolved.