The Acolyte Just Revealed An Infamous Star Wars Character For The First Time

The story creates an interesting conflict with the Sith Rule of Two and what we know about them. "Always two there are," Yoda tells Mace Windu in "The Phantom Menace," "a master and an apprentice."

"But which was destroyed?" Windu asks rhetorically, showing just how little the Jedi knew about the Sith.

Established by Darth Bane, the Rule of Two decreed that there would only be two Sith at any given time: a master to wield power and an apprentice to crave it. With such cutthroat training, Sith apprentices often became the master by killing their own. In "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith," Palpatine explains to Anakin that Plagueis was killed by his apprentice in his sleep, subtly offering a hint as to what awaits the still-breathing version of Plagueis seen in "The Acolyte."

But if there's a rule that there can be only two Sith at a time, why would the Stranger be seeking an apprentice under the watchful eyes of his master?

Throughout the canon surrounding the Skywalker Saga, we saw that Sidious had taken Dooku and Maul as his apprentice simultaneously. And he tolerated Sith assassins and apprentices of Dooku's throughout the Clone Wars — like Asajj Ventress and Savage Opress — as long as they were not rivals to his power.

It makes sense in the canon that Plagueis would allow his own apprentice this same sort of leeway, but doubly so when he discovers the unique circumstances of their birth. Mae and Osha may well be what inspire his quest to cheat death.