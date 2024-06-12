Star Wars: The Acolyte Suggests Anakin Skywalker's Virgin Birth Might Not Be The First

There will be mild spoilers for the third episode of "Star Wars: The Acolyte," so beware.

"He can see things before they happen," Qui-Gon Jinn tells Shmi Skywalker about her son Anakin in "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace." He explains to her that if he had been born in the Republic, he'd have been identified early and trained as a Jedi. Then, curiously, he asks her who the boy's father was.

"There was no father," Anakin's mother tells the venerable Jedi. "I carried him. I gave birth. I can't explain what happened."

Qui-Gon explains later that this is a vergence in the Force and that Anakin (whose age was a struggle for George Lucas to decide) was conceived of the midi-chlorians themselves; the building blocks of life and a pathway through which living things can hear the will of the Force. This virgin birth took audiences by surprise, but it took the Jedi Council by surprise as well. "You refer to the prophecy of the one who will bring balance to the Force," Mace Windu tells Qui-Gon incredulously in response to this revelation. Then he asks, "You believe it's this boy?"

Qui-Gon died believing that Anakin would bring balance to the Force because of the nature of his birth and the prophecy. But where did the prophecy come from? And could there have been others before? The third episode of "Star Wars: The Acolyte" seems to indicate as much.