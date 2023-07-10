George Lucas Struggled Over Anakin's Age In Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

Originally, according to the book, George Lucas imagined Anakin being around 12 years old in "The Phantom Menace." However, that didn't seem to work for some of the bigger moments in the story. "There were a lot of things that would have been easier if Anakin had been 12," Lucas said. "The casting would have been easier, for one thing; and it would have been easier to justify things like the Podrace or the way he is able to fly a starfighter at the end of the movie."

Breaking that down a bit, it makes sense. In the film, Anakin seems way too young to be able to do many of the things he does, even factoring in his high midi-chlorian count. Although, while we're on the subject, I ought to admit: I still can't get behind the whole midi-chlorian thing. The original trilogy implied that anyone could have the potential to tap into the Force, whereas the prequels seemed to suggest it had more to do with bloodlines.

Moving on: The big issue with Anakin being 12 involved his mom, Shmi Skywalker (Pernilla August). Lucas explained:

"[The] problem was that a 12-year-old leaving his mother — as Anakin does — is not nearly as traumatic as a nine-year-old leaving his mother. And there is a key story point that revolves around the fact that he was separated from his mother at an early age, and how that has affected him."

It's a fair point. I'm sure a 12-year-old kid would be upset about leaving his mom, but a nine-year-old would find it devastating. It certainly helps to explain why Anakin became so vulnerable to the dark side later in his life.