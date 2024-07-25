Star Wars Has Officially Made Palpatine's Dark Backstory Canon

In "Revenge of the Sith," it's heavily implied that Palpatine was the apprentice who killed Plagueis in his sleep, though never explicitly stated. Plagueis has been touched on so little in the official canon that even getting it in writing that Palpatine killed Plagueis is kind of a big deal. Particularly because the database entry seems to be borrowing elements from the much-beloved novel "Star Wars: Darth Plagueis" by James Luceno, which is no longer part of the official canon. (That itself is a tragedy, but I digress.)

The 2012 novel centers on Plagueis, framed as one of the most brilliant Sith Lords who ever lived, one who craves power above all else and only fears losing it. After destroying his master, he vows to never suffer the same fate, setting out on a quest to learn how to cheat death using the Force. Palpatine is chosen as his apprentice and, while studying the ways of the Sith, he rises through the ranks of the Galactic Senate. Spoiler alert: Palpatine gets power-hungry and Plagueis suffers the same fate as his master.

While it's unlikely that Lucasfilm would take an entire Legends novel from the former Expanded Universe and designate it as canon retroactively, the Disney era of "Star Wars" has utilized events that were once canonical to inform new, official stories. Grand Admiral Thrawn being brought back in "Star Wars Rebels" before making his way to live-action in "Ahsoka" is perhaps the premiere example.

Who knows? Maybe we're going to see more of Plagueis in the near future. Maybe we're going to see the story of Plagueis and his apprentice Palpatine play out in a meaningful way, be it in a new book or even a live-action project of some sort. Either way, Plagueis has come out of the shadows and into the light, providing even more depth to the history of Emperor Palpatine.