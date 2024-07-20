The Acolyte's Big Star Wars Villain Reveal Spells Doom For Two Characters

This article contains spoilers for "The Acolyte" season 1.

In George Lucas' 2005 film "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith," Senator Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) tells a story to Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christiansen) about a mythic Sith lord known as Darth Plagueis the Wise. Darth Plagueis was said to be so powerful and wise that he mastered the dark side of the Force, using negative emotions to create life from nothing. Plagueis was eventually killed by his apprentice, the evil Darth Sidious. "Star Wars" fans will hasten to add that Darth Sidious was Palpatine's Sith alias.

For years, fans theorized that Darth Sidious and Darth Plagueis once combined their dark side powers, shot energy out into the universe, and conceived a Force baby within the womb of a random woman. The Force baby they created was none other than Anakin himself, the boy who would grow up to be Darth Vader. The theory that Plagueis and Sidious "fathered" Anakin was debunked, however, in now non-canonical expanded universe lore. Vader was actually created spontaneously by the Force as a response to Plagueis and Sidious mucking around with midi-chlorians.

In Leslye Headland's "Star Wars" series "The Acolyte," audiences meet additional characters created spontaneously by the Force. Osha and Mae (both played by Amandla Stenberg as adults) were conceived by their mothers, a pair of powerful Force Witches. It's implied, however, that they are not mere twins, but two halves of the same Force entity.

Oh yes, and, because "The Acolyte" takes place about a century before "Revenge of the Sith," Darth Plagueis is still around to lurk meaningfully in a cave. Headland recently spoke with IndieWire about "The Acolyte," revealing that Darth Plagueis was always going to be part of the story ... and that other characters may be doomed.