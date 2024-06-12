Star Wars: The Acolyte's Coven Of Force Wielding Witches Has A Long Precedent

There will be spoilers for the third episode of "Star Wars: The Acolyte," so beware.

The third episode of "Star Wars: The Acolyte" transports us back in time 16 years to the days leading up to the tragedy that allowed Osha (played as an adult by Amandla Stenberg and as a child by Lauren & Leah Brady) to be taken by the Jedi and to assume her sister, Mae (played by the aforementioned acting trio) was dead. In the last episode, we watched Master Torbin die by suicide with the poison offered to him by Mae, rather than face the pain of living with the consequences of what happened that night sixteen prior. This episode shows us, from at least one point of view, what happened during that fateful encounter, but it also introduces us to the family of Mae and Osha.

Mae and Osha were born in a coven of witches led by Mother Aniseya (Jodie Turner-Smith), who somehow created them with the help of Mother Koril (Margarita Levieva) to carry them to term, but they did this all without a father. They are the only children in this mystical coven and all of them are being taught the Force in some way. They have chosen to live on the remote planet of Brendok, outside the reach of the Republic, in order to raise their children and train them. This training though, seems to have been outlawed by the Republic, putting them in trouble with the Jedi.

But this isn't the only coven of witches or Force users in "Star Wars" that haven't adhered to what we know about the Jedi and the Sith. We have had a long history of organizations like this in a galaxy far, far away, leaving precedent for Mother Aniseya's coven.