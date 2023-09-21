Ahsoka's Nightsisters Are Bringing More Than Thrawn Back To The Galaxy

This post contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" episode 6, "Far, Far Away."

"Ahsoka" is delving into the origins of one of the most interesting factions in the "Star Wars" galaxy: the Dathmiri. This race of space witches made their first live-action appearance in "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace" through the presence of Darth Maul, a Nightbrother of Dathomir who became the Sith apprentice to Darth Sidious (Emperor Palpatine) and was enjoying a nice successful career in the dark side until he was rudely cut in half by Obi-Wan Kenobi. (We'll get back to Maul in a moment.)

Episode 6, "Far, Far Away," reveals that the Dathmiri actually came to that galaxy far, far away from another galaxy far, far away. Their true home is Peridea, a grim planet whose rings are made up of the disintegrating bones of dead star whales. Peridea is the other end of the purrgils' migration path, and the witches who live on the planet were, according to Morgan Elsbeth, "among the first to harness and ride the creatures in the days before time was counted," which is what brought them to the "Star Wars" galaxy we're most familiar with.

Now that he has a ride back home, Thrawn is bringing more than just his remaining army of stormtroopers (who have been given a makeover on Peridea, and are referred to in the subtitles as "night troopers"). His return from exile will have to wait for a few days while mysterious "cargo" is transported from the catacombs of Peridea onto Thrawn's ship, the Chimaera. What could Thrawn possibly be planning for his new bid to retake the galaxy for the Imperial Remnant? Two words: