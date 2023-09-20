Thrawn's Ship In Ahsoka Has Its Own Rich Star Wars History

This post contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" episode 6, "Far, Far Away."

"Ahsoka" has finally reached the point that "Star Wars Rebels" fans have been waiting for with bated breath: the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen, reprising his role from "Rebels"), who appears in live-action for the first time, announcing his twisted plan for the galaxy. The moment Thrawn arrives in the episode, the remnant Empire's plans automatically gain gravitas. There are a lot of interesting things to dissect here, including his Kintsugi-style deathtroopers, his gold-masked right-hand man, Enoch (Wes Chatham), and most importantly, his flagship, the ISD Chimaera.

The Chimaera is the first visual introduction to Thrawn's return after Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), along with Baylan Skoll (‎Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), arrive on Peridea. This is not just a ship; the vessel is intimately linked to Thrawn's rise through the ranks when the Empire thrived, and it is likely that the Chimaera played a crucial role in keeping Thrawn and his men alive on such a hostile planet. As Thrawn walks towards the group, flanked by his troopers inside the ship, we are reminded of the raw power he holds — not from the Force, but from the cold, calculated outlook with which he roots out problems that hinder his path.

As an extension of Thrawn's presence, the Chimaera has played a pivotal role in shaping "Star Wars" history, from its early service days under a younger Thrawn right up to the present day, where Elsbeth and the Chiss strategist seem to be hatching a macabre plan involving "catacombs" and the dead. Thrawn's return automatically signals war and instability, and the Chimaera will act as the vehicle for such chaos. Let's look into the history of the ship and understand why it's so important.