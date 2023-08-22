It's Time To Break Down Some Ezra Bridger Fan Theories

One far less plausible theory that has been kicking around for years now has to do with Ezra and Sabine. The two had some chemistry on the show, but it was never explicitly romantic — at least not on screen. At one point, many were putting forth that Rey, who we first met in "The Force Awakens" played by Daisy Ridley, was actually the secret love child of Ezra and Sabine.

"Does anyone like the idea that Rey might be the daughter of Ezra Bridger and Sabine Wren?" posited Redditor Grimwyrd way back in 2015 when little was known about where the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy was headed. Theories like this have been popular on sites like Reddit and all across the internet for years. "The Rise of Skywalker" completely disproved the theory though, as Rey was revealed to be the granddaughter of Palpatine. That did away with any Ezra or Sabine connection, but only in regards to Rey.

That said, just because it wasn't Rey doesn't mean that Ezra and Sabine didn't share some sort of secret love affair off-screen. "Rebels" co-creator Dave Filoni, who was the primary creative force behind the show, as well as one of the heads of "The Mandalorian" universe, actually addressed the potential romance several years ago. Here's what he had to say about it:

"I think it's very strong at this point to show boys and girls being friends and being supportive of each other. Everyone has their relationships, but it's not just something that had to be romantically dimensional."

Filoni seems dead-set on not having the two be romantic with one another. And given that Filoni is also the main creative force behind "Ahsoka," don't expect to see Ezra and Sabine finally get together. This may have been a fun theory for a time, but it's as dead as Jabba the Hutt.