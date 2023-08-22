It's Time To Break Down Some Ezra Bridger Fan Theories
"Star Wars Rebels" concluded its run on Disney XD back in 2018, but it's still fresh in the minds of a great many fans out there. One, because the show genuinely holds up as some of the best "Star Wars" to come around during the Disney era of Lucasfilm but two, because "Rebels" fans are about to reunite with many members of the Ghost crew in the "Ahsoka" series on Disney+, including Sabine Wren and, most importantly, Ezra Bridger.
That being the case, now feels like a great time to go over some fan theories regarding the young Jedi from Lothal, who disappeared at the end of the "Rebels" finale, heading into the wilds of unknown space with Thrawn. What happened to Ezra? Where did he go? What has he been up to in the years since he disappeared? Is he hiding a terrible secret? Fans have been theorizing ever since the show ended, and we're here to dive into some of those theories, from the most compelling to the most ridiculous. Let's get into it.
Ezra is going to the dark side
By the end of "Star Wars Rebels," Ezra Bridger had largely become the Jedi that he seemed destined to become across the show's four seasons. He was instrumental in defeating Grand Admiral Thrawn and giving the Rebellion a big, early victory. But what might happen when Ezra is away from his friends and away from the light? One theory that has gained traction suggests that Ezra will actually turn to the dark side in "Ahsoka" after being manipulated by Thrawn.
We know that the Inquisitors are going to play a role in "Ahsoka," and there is a new Inquisitor named Marrok who has been very mysterious up to this point. "My thinking is that Ezra was tortured by Thrawn and bent to his will but he's not just a regular Inquisitor. I think Ezra either serves as Thrawn's own Vader or as the Grand Inquisitor maybe both," as explained by Reddit user The-Emerald-Rider.
Could it be that Ezra caved to the dark side during the events of the original trilogy and is now hiding underneath Marrok's mask? This would be a very twisted turn of events and a major blow for fans of the show. It would be a difficult twist to justify, but one that could have a great deal of payoff if executed correctly. After all, if Anakin Skywalker could be turned into Darth Vader, why couldn't Ezra Bridger be turned into an Inquisitor by one of the greatest minds the Empire has ever seen?
Ezra and Sabine's secret love child
One far less plausible theory that has been kicking around for years now has to do with Ezra and Sabine. The two had some chemistry on the show, but it was never explicitly romantic — at least not on screen. At one point, many were putting forth that Rey, who we first met in "The Force Awakens" played by Daisy Ridley, was actually the secret love child of Ezra and Sabine.
"Does anyone like the idea that Rey might be the daughter of Ezra Bridger and Sabine Wren?" posited Redditor Grimwyrd way back in 2015 when little was known about where the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy was headed. Theories like this have been popular on sites like Reddit and all across the internet for years. "The Rise of Skywalker" completely disproved the theory though, as Rey was revealed to be the granddaughter of Palpatine. That did away with any Ezra or Sabine connection, but only in regards to Rey.
That said, just because it wasn't Rey doesn't mean that Ezra and Sabine didn't share some sort of secret love affair off-screen. "Rebels" co-creator Dave Filoni, who was the primary creative force behind the show, as well as one of the heads of "The Mandalorian" universe, actually addressed the potential romance several years ago. Here's what he had to say about it:
"I think it's very strong at this point to show boys and girls being friends and being supportive of each other. Everyone has their relationships, but it's not just something that had to be romantically dimensional."
Filoni seems dead-set on not having the two be romantic with one another. And given that Filoni is also the main creative force behind "Ahsoka," don't expect to see Ezra and Sabine finally get together. This may have been a fun theory for a time, but it's as dead as Jabba the Hutt.
Ezra is the other that Yoda once referred to
One of the most compelling theories that has emerged over the years has to do with Ezra, Yoda, and a famous line from "The Empire Strikes Back." During the movie, Obi-Wan says to Yoda, "That boy was our last hope," referring to Luke Skywalker. Then Yoda replies with, "There is another." It has been largely assumed for years that the other Yoda was talking about was Leia, given that we learn she is Luke's sister in "Return of the Jedi." But Obi-Wan knew about Leia, so wouldn't she come to mind for him? That being the case, it's possible Yoda was actually talking about someone else, and that someone else could be Ezra Bridger. Redditor JaredRed5 laid it out several years ago:
"Looking through current canon and even Legends, I propose that Ezra is the best candidate. He has had multiple contracts with Yoda but only the one run-in with Obi-Wan so Obi-Wan may not even be thinking of him seriously. Ezra is currently off the game board in the Unknown Regions. In many ways he's a more accomplished Jedi than Luke at this point and has successfully opposed the Emperor once before."
Indeed, Ezra thwarted Palpatine in the very important "Rebels" episode "World Between Worlds." The notion that Ezra may be more important to the history of the Jedi and ensuring that darkness doesn't prevail in a galaxy far, far away is not only compelling but plausible. The evidence is there and it would add a lot of depth to the character, not to mention long-established "Star Wars" lore. Whether or not this is proven true is in Dave Filloni's court, but it's certainly worth considering heading into "Ahsoka."