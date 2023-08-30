What Ahsoka's Space Whales Could Mean For The Future Of Star Wars

This article discusses spoilers for the latest episode of "Ahsoka."

We're only two weeks and three episodes into "Ahsoka" (you can check out Bryan Young's recap of episode 3 here) and fans have already enjoyed an avalanche of Easter eggs, references, and callbacks to the beloved animated series "Star Wars: Rebels." With creator Dave Filoni at the helm and finally able to complete the arcs of characters like Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), the fiery Mandalorian Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), General Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and eventually the long-missing Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), there's simply no telling how many more connections we're about to get in the weeks ahead that further tie together every corner of the "Star Wars" universe. This latest one — for all intents and purposes, the live-action debut of the fan-favorite species of space whales known as the purrgil — might very well be the most significant development yet.

Yes, yes, they were teased in an episode of "The Mandalorian," but it's safe to say that staging a dogfight sequence between Ahsoka and Sabine's starship and a pack of leftover Imperial remnants while the immense purrgil serenely float through the skies, tendrils and all, feels slightly more thrilling than seeing them as distant silhouettes in hyperspace, as was the case with Grogu. In any case, their unexpected presence immediately makes an impact on both Sabine and Ahsoka, neither of whom have seen such creatures since the day Ezra and the villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) disappeared in the "Rebels" finale.

The purrgils' sudden appearance in "Ahsoka" is certainly not by coincidence, especially as our heroes search for the map leading to Thrawn and Ezra, so here's how they could impact the rest of the season to come — along with the franchise overall.