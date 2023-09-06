Ahsoka Episode 4 Answers Questions About Marrok (And Raises Others)

This article contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" episode 4, "Fallen Jedi."

We have already hit the halfway point in season 1 of "Ahsoka" on Disney+ and, for hardcore "Star Wars" fans, it left us with much to think about. Some deep lore from a galaxy far, far away was touched on, some big surprises were dropped on us, and a few key mysteries began to unravel. One of the biggest mysteries had to do with the Inquisitor Marrok, who had been fighting alongside Jedi-turned-mercenaries Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno). Marrok's identity had (has?) been kept secretive but episode 4 of the series, "Fallen Jedi," answered some questions in that department while raising several others. Let's dig into it.

This episode is filled with action as Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) race to try and get the map from Baylan, Shin, and Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) before they can fully uncover the coordinates to Grand Admiral Thrawn. At one point, Ahsoka and Sabine duke it out with Shin and Marrok in the woods, who were sent to slow the former Jedi and her apprentice down. It works, but Ahsoka manages to seemingly kill Marrok in the process, cutting him virtually in half with one swift strike of her white-bladed lightsaber. While the action moves on pretty swiftly, viewers will care to note some strange stuff going on when he dies.

A green-ish smoke pours from the cavity in Marrok's body before he collapses to the ground. This wasn't a clean slash like the one Sabine suffered early in the season either. Ahsoka cut Marrok across the chest, making it seem far less likely that he'll survive. So, a new character that had been the cause of much speculation from fans is now dead, for one, with no clues to their identity given. Beyond that, we've now got this bizarre smoke to wonder about. Much to consider, much to process.