Who Is Morgan Elsbeth In Ahsoka: What You Need To Remember

In the first two episodes of "Ahsoka," we learn that Morgan is, like the "Clone Wars" character Asajj Ventress, a Nightsister of Dathomir, making her part of the witch clan that, according to legend, was founded by an exiled Jedi named Allya. (For more on them, check out this in-depth explainer by /Film's Danielle Ryan.) That means that Morgan can use magic, in addition to her ship design skills and ruthless nature. The Nightsisters can also tame and ride Rancors (as we learned in "The Book of Boba Fett"). The entire society is run by women, and they don't believe in absolutes like good and evil. We also know from an interview with Entertainment Weekly that Inosanto used imposing historical figures like Julius Caesar and Catherine the Great as inspiration for her performance as Morgan.

She's going to be a powerful foe, as evidenced by how quickly Morgan was able to access and understand the star map pointing to Thrawn's location that Ahsoka recovered in the "Ahsoka" premiere. Indeed, given how little we actually know about the full extent of the Nightsisters' powers, things could get pretty dicey for our heroes with her around. Stay tuned to /Film where we'll keep you updated with every detail from the new series.

New episodes of "Ahsoka" drop Tuesday evenings on Disney+.