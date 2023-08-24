Who Is Morgan Elsbeth In Ahsoka: What You Need To Remember
The following article contains spoilers for "Ahsoka."
"Ahsoka" has finally arrived on Disney+, bringing us the further adventures of Ahsoka Tano, the former Jedi Padawan turned Rebel voiced by Ashley Eckstein in the animated shows "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels" and played in live-action by Rosario Dawson. Ahsoka has also appeared in the Disney+ series "The Book of Boba Fett" and "The Mandalorian," the latter of which introduced us to one of the big villains of "Ahsoka," Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto). The character showed up in "Chapter 13: The Jedi" as the Imperial Magistrate of Calodan on the planet Corvus. She battled with Ahsoka, who defeated her before demanding to know the location of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). As a close associate of that "Star Wars" villain, we can rest assured that Morgan isn't going to be making things easy for our heroes.
Let's take a closer look at who Morgan Elsbeth is, what she might be up to, and what you need to remember about her for the "Ahsoka" series.
A close ally of Grand Admiral Thrawn
Though we didn't learn a lot about Morgan Elsbeth during her appearance on "The Mandalorian," there are a few things that are important to keep in mind. She worked closely with Grand Admiral Thrawn, who was defeated at the end of "Star Wars Rebels" when he and his command ship were pulled into hyperspace by a pack of purrgil at the behest of the Rebel/Jedi in training Ezra Bridger (who's played by Eman Esfandi on "Ahsoka"). We also know that Morgan was willing to offer a precious item — a spear made of beskar — to Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in exchange for killing Ahsoka in "The Mandalorian," and to destroy Calodan to keep the information she had from Ahsoka. The Magistrate and former ship designer was ultimately arrested "for acting as an Imperial sympathizer" (via StarWars.com).
Another thing to keep in mind about Morgan Elsbeth is that Diana Lee Inosanto, the actor who plays the role, is an incredibly accomplished martial artist and stunt performer, working largely in Jeet Kune Do and Eskrima. Her father is martial artist Dan Inosanto, a student of the legendary Bruce Lee, who was her godfather. That means we're going to continue to see some kick-ass fight scenes with Morgan.
The Nightsisters of Dathomir
In the first two episodes of "Ahsoka," we learn that Morgan is, like the "Clone Wars" character Asajj Ventress, a Nightsister of Dathomir, making her part of the witch clan that, according to legend, was founded by an exiled Jedi named Allya. (For more on them, check out this in-depth explainer by /Film's Danielle Ryan.) That means that Morgan can use magic, in addition to her ship design skills and ruthless nature. The Nightsisters can also tame and ride Rancors (as we learned in "The Book of Boba Fett"). The entire society is run by women, and they don't believe in absolutes like good and evil. We also know from an interview with Entertainment Weekly that Inosanto used imposing historical figures like Julius Caesar and Catherine the Great as inspiration for her performance as Morgan.
She's going to be a powerful foe, as evidenced by how quickly Morgan was able to access and understand the star map pointing to Thrawn's location that Ahsoka recovered in the "Ahsoka" premiere. Indeed, given how little we actually know about the full extent of the Nightsisters' powers, things could get pretty dicey for our heroes with her around. Stay tuned to /Film where we'll keep you updated with every detail from the new series.
New episodes of "Ahsoka" drop Tuesday evenings on Disney+.