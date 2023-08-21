The Ahsoka Character Guide: All The Star Wars Rebels Details You Need To Know

Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) was first introduced as Anakin's padawan, who he nicknamed Snips, before becoming like a father to her. She was essentially a walking death flag, given we had never heard of Anakin's padawan in the films, but she quickly grew up to be one of the biggest characters in the franchise. As a padawan at a time of war, Ahsoka was a child soldier growing up on the battlefield, getting desensitized to violence and facing death on a daily basis, which gave her a unique view of the Jedi and the Force. Anakin was instrumental in clearing Ahsoka's name when the Jedi Order accused her of bombing the Jedi temple. But this incident shook Ahsoka's belief in the system and pushed her to leave the Jedi, and Anakin, behind. This development makes the show calling her a Jedi a murky area, as she never really finished her training.

Ahsoka was also instrumental in Bo-Katan's story of reclaiming Mandalore from Darth Maul's forces at the end of "Clone Wars," thus setting her on a path to rule the united Mandalorian clans, as we eventually saw in "The Mandalorian." At that time, Ahsoka also had to face one of her biggest challenges once the clones she grew up with as friends tried to kill her, forced to follow Order 66 as executed by Emperor Palpatine.

Once the Empire came into power, Ahsoka became an undercover agent helping the Rebellion under the code name "Fulcrum." It was at this time that Ahsoka started working with Hera Syndulla and the other characters from "Rebels" (more on them below), becoming friendly with the group and mentoring characters like Ezra Bridger and Kanan Jarrus on occasion. She also eventually faced off against Anakin in one of the best fights in all of "Star Wars."

In the final episode of "Star Wars Rebels," Ahsoka and Sabine set off to search for Ezra, who ended up lost somewhere in space along with the villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn. "Ahsoka" catches up sometime after their attempt, where the two have been estranged for some time. (Rafael Motamayor)