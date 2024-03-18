Is The Bendu On The Light Or Dark Side In Star Wars Rebels? Dave Filoni Has An Answer

Heed my warning: never ask a "Star Wars" animation fan if you should watch shows like "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels" unless you're prepared to get your ear talked off. For all of the franchise's high points in live-action, something about animation just fits a galaxy far, far away smoother than Lando Calrissian playing a game of Sabacc. Animated "Star Wars" projects are able to go weirder and wilder, bringing bizarre non-humans to life in a convincing way that's hard to translate into the real world. It's why I'm relieved that "Rebels" co-creator and current Lucasfilm Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni has so far allowed the Bendu to remain purely in the animated realm.

The Bendu, for those who are not familiar, looks a little like a cross between a buffalo, a rock monolith, and Gimli from "The Lord of the Rings." This enigmatic, giant entity — who's voiced by none other than the scarf-loving Fourth Doctor himself, "Doctor Who" legend Tom Baker — made his debut in "Rebels" season 3, where he encountered the show's heroes in his preferred stomping grounds on the sparsely-populated planet of Atollon. Between his peculiar habit of speaking in riddles and head-scratching claims that he exists between the light and dark sides of The Force (the Ashla and Bogan, as he calls them), Bendu is a little like the Tom Bombadil of "Star Wars." Even his name comes from George Lucas' early script draft for "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope," back when the project was a much stranger brew of sci-fi pulp adventure and psychedelic spirituality.

But as a being who insists that he's neither for the light side nor the dark, where do Bendu's alliances ultimately lie? Like with any god-like entity, it's complicated, as Filoni would tell you.