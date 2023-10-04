Who Were Those Statues At The End Of Ahsoka's Season 1 Finale?

This post contains spoilers for the season finale of "Ahsoka," "The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord."

A lot transpires in the season 1 finale of "Ahsoka," which ends with a long-awaited homecoming, mingled with the ominous promise of a frightening masterplan in motion. Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) find a way to strengthen their bond while making sure that Ezra (Eman Esfandi) finally returns home, although they're unable to stop Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) from escaping to Dathomir. There are questions that still need answering, including the reason why Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) abandoned his padawan and chose to walk away in the heat of battle, only to appear standing on top of a pair of statues that resemble the Argonath from "The Lord of the Rings." While Baylan's motivations were shrouded in mystery from the get-go, the appearance of these statues makes matters more convoluted.

Previously, Baylan expressed his interest in ending the ouroboric cycle of violence and power that grips the galaxy, along with an urge to tap into a power that eclipsed definitions of being "Sith" or "Jedi." The statues that Baylan finds in Peridea are of The Ones, popularly known as the Mortis Gods, a family of powerful Force wielders who resided in the ethereal realm of Mortis. Whispers about Mortis and The Ones could be heard throughout the galaxy, but few had an informed idea about what the realm and its residents represented, making Baylan's motivations more interesting than they originally appeared. The statues depict three Force wielders — namely, The Son (representing the dark side of the Force), The Daughter (representing the light side of the Force), and the Father (a perfect balance of the two sides).

Let's dive deeper into the history of the Mortis Gods.