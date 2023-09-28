After Ahsoka Episode 7, What Could Baylan Skoll's Plan Be?

This article contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" episode 7, "Dreams and Madness."

"This is a place of dreams and madness," Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) said in the sixth episode of "Ahsoka," giving this episode its name. And it's Baylan whose motives remain the most mysterious in this new episode. As he and his apprentice, Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), locate Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), Baylan Skoll sends his apprentice to face off against them by herself. What is he going to do? We're not quite sure, but he says his path lies elsewhere. It's a very Obi-Wan Kenobi sort of moment, just as the Jedi does to Luke Skywalker on the Death Star before his sacrifice with Darth Vader. It makes one wonder if Baylan Skoll sees the end of his life to help turn the wheel of some grand plan in the future, hoping to break that wheel of the violence that permeates the history of the galaxy.

Before he's able to go, though, he's interrupted by Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) herself. The two of them fight, but Baylan is still distracted by something. After Huyang blasts the two of them apart, Ahsoka continues on her way to help Ezra and Sabine while Baylan Skoll pursues his destiny elsewhere. But where?

As the episode ends, the last thing we see of Baylan is that he is just wandering into the wilderness, heading toward his destiny. What is that destiny? Though we don't know for sure, there are a few possibilities.