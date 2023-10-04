The Ahsoka Season 1 Finale Reveals Thrawn's Dark, Twisted Plan

This article contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" episode 8 — "The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord."

And with that, "Ahsoka" season 1 has come to an end. Though it now very much feels like the end of a first season that will give way to a second season, as there is much left to resolve. In some ways, things are just getting started, as Grand Admiral Thrawn finally made his grand return to the galaxy after being trapped in exile in a different galaxy that was far, far away, for more than a decade. The heir to the Empire is clearly going to try and re-establish Imperial rule under his thumb. But how exactly is he going to do that? This episode provided some answers, and Thrawn's plans are, in a word, dark.

Despite Ahsoka, Ezra, and Sabine's best efforts, Thrawn was able to escape to the primary "Star Wars" galaxy with his army of Death Troopers and, perhaps most importantly, the Dathomirian Great Mothers. These powerful Dathomirian witches have been helping Thrawn the whole time and, for the most part, it was a little unclear as to why. By the end of the episode, we knew exactly why. Thrawn's grand plan involves heading to their homeworld of Dathomir, a location very familiar to fans of "The Clone Wars."

That alone would have, perhaps, been enough to explain why they were willing to help Thrawn. But things got more sinister before it was all over, as we saw that the cargo hold of the Chimaera, aka Thrawn's beloved Star Destroyer, was absolutely overflowing with coffins, presumably with bodies in them. And, to take it a step further, likely Dathomirian bodies. Regardless, it seems very much like the bodies in these crates are poised to become Thrawn's new Imperial army. Yes, really. Buckle up, because "Star Wars" is going full-on zombie mode.