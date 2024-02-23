The Oddest Tolkien Character May Be In The Rings Of Power Season 2: Tom Bombadil Explained

I feel it in the water. I feel it in the earth. I smell it in the air. Then again, nobody needs to have the foresight of Galadriel to have caught wind of the latest round of rumors and speculation running rampant among "The Lord of the Rings" fans in recent weeks. While the obsessive fandom waits for more movies to arrive down the line, we at least have Prime Video's "The Rings of Power" series to keep us occupied in the meantime. But no matter how far removed we are from a first season that attracted all sorts of discourse in late 2022, from theories about the mysterious Stranger's identity to the guessing game surrounding the reveal of the Dark Lord Sauron, that hasn't stopped many from attempting to read the pipeweed anyway and make their best guess about which major figures from author J.R.R. Tolkien's lore might appear next.

Today, those fan theories and gossip have reached a fever pitch — and they have to do with the strangest character Tolkien ever devised. All throughout season 1 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," those slightly more inclined to tin-foil hat conspiracy theories (raises hand) spent weeks trying to will it into existence that showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay might actually include none other than Tom Bombadil, the ancient entity from Tolkien's "The Fellowship of the Ring" who is as powerful as anyone in Middle-earth ... but remains content to sing, dance, and laugh his way through life in the comforts of his idyllic garden home.

The latest scuttlebutt (first covered by TheOneRing.net and most recently intensified on Twitter) suggests he may debut in season 2. Whether he does or not, however, we'll be prepared. Consider this a primer on all things Tom Bombadil.