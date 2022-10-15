Keeping The Rings Of Power Finale Twist Hidden Was A 'Real Challenge' For The Actor Who Plays Sauron

It turns out it was Halbrand all along. The threat of Sauron's return loomed large over the entire first season of "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," but in the end, the dark lord was right under paranoid hero Galadriel's (Morfydd Clark) nose — and in her good graces. By the time the handsome smith she found adrift at sea was revealed to be powerful evil incarnate, plenty of audience members had already guessed at his identity. But others, myself included, fell for the show's red herrings, believing either Adar (Joseph Mawle) or The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) would be revealed as the sinister villain.

The fact that even a fraction of viewers were deceived by Halbrand means that actor Charlie Vickers played his part well. According to an interview with ScreenRant, Vickers found out he was really playing Sauron sometime before filming episode 3, but the actor was careful not to let the knowledge color his performance. "I wholeheartedly played Halbrand in the same way that Sauron is wholeheartedly playing Halbrand, in order to convince someone like Galadriel, who is not easily deceived," he shared.

He also revealed that it was pretty challenging to keep a sense of ambiguity in his performance, even after initial chemistry reads with Clark led him to begin suspecting his character may be more than a simple Southlander. "It was tricky because I didn't want to play into the suspicions too much [in] the beginning because I didn't know if they were true," he shared. "So it was a real challenge as an actor, actually. And I look back on it and think, 'Wow, that was an anxious time for me,' because I felt like I was walking this tightrope."