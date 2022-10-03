The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2 Has Already Begun Filming

When the marketing started for Amazon's billion-dollar gamble, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" I was underwhelmed, to say the least. I always had hope that I'd dig the show, but my expectations were pretty low going in, which is shocking considering how much I revere the Peter Jackson Middle Earth films. To me, the marketing was trying to show how different yet the same the show would be from what we've seen before and that was an odd mixture. "Look at this thing that you kinda recognize, but it's not quite right! Cool, yeah?"

That said, they must have done something right because a crap-ton of people tuned in, clocking 1.3 billion minutes viewed with just the first two episodes alone, outperforming heavy hitters like the "Game of Thrones" spin-off "House of the Dragon" and "NCIS." It helps that the show is good, actually, but its runaway success and the huge investment from Amazon all but guaranteed we'd be getting a second season.

Well, now it's officially real because production just began on the second season in the new Bray Studios just outside of London. That's right. More adorable halflings, nasty orcs (excuse me, Uruks), arrogant yet beautiful elves, smartass dwarves, and filthy menfolk are on the way.