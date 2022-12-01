The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2 Expands Cast, Everyone Probably Playing Sauron
Get ready to fire up those fan theories and a whole lot of reckless speculation, Tolkien nerds! The first season of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" successfully drew a whole new audience of diehards and casual fans alike to this refreshingly new story set in the wilds of Middle-earth and beyond, taking place thousands of years before the events told in J.R.R. Tolkien's novels and Peter Jackson's trilogy adaptation. Along the way, the Prime Video series propped up a number of season-long mysteries and kept viewers guessing along with the characters themselves about some of the big mystery-box reveals to come: Namely, who the heck was actually Sauron in disguise and whether that mysterious Stranger was, in fact, Gandalf himself.
By the end of the season, all those questions were answered ... but with such a big ensemble cast to follow and so much secrecy revolving around who they were meant to portray, fans quickly got used to depending on their own creativity, imagination, and predictions to figure out what might come next.
In that spirit, the creators of the show are apparently sticking to the mystery of it all in announcing a batch of new faces who will be joining the cast of season 2. Naturally, not a single one of them comes with any specific character in tow, but that's alright! Reading the tea leaves wouldn't feel quite as fun if they were simply handed to us with all the answers, now would it? Read on for all the details on the new cast members — including one unexpected recasting — joining the adventure for season 2, most of whom are (probably) not Sauron under a new identity.
Who's who: Meet the new cast of The Rings of Power
A new fellowship has been announced for "The Rings of Power" season 2 and, if they're anywhere near as perfectly cast as the original ensemble, we may be in for something special. Prime Video announced seven diverse new names as "recurring cast members" who'll be joining the next stage of this story, which is currently filming in the U.K. and promises to dive even deeper into Tolkien's immense lore. Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen 'Zates' Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, and Nicholas Woodeson have all joined the production in new roles, of whom Daniels is perhaps the most recognizable name after appearing in "The Crown," Fox's "The Exorcist," and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."
Meanwhile, the villainous fallen elf Adar has been unexpectedly recast. Stepping into the very capable shoes of Joseph Mawle, the original actor in the role best known for his appearance as Benjen Stark in "Game of Thrones," will be Sam Hazeldine ("Peaky Blinders," "The Last Duel," "The Sandman"). The reasons behind this creative choice, whether schedule-based or otherwise, are currently unknown.
Although no other details are presently forthcoming, we can guess a few major characters that at least some of these actors will be playing. Thanks to previous comments by co-creators and showrunners Patrick McKay and JD Payne, we know that the fabled elf Círdan the Shipwright will play a significant part in season 2 that may have something to do with those fancy new rings crafted by our heroes in the finale. After last season teased Galadriel's husband Celeborn, it's possible that he'll appear at some point in season 2. Who knows who else may be in store?
Season 1 of "The Rings of Power" is currently streaming on Prime Video.