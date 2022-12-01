The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2 Expands Cast, Everyone Probably Playing Sauron

Get ready to fire up those fan theories and a whole lot of reckless speculation, Tolkien nerds! The first season of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" successfully drew a whole new audience of diehards and casual fans alike to this refreshingly new story set in the wilds of Middle-earth and beyond, taking place thousands of years before the events told in J.R.R. Tolkien's novels and Peter Jackson's trilogy adaptation. Along the way, the Prime Video series propped up a number of season-long mysteries and kept viewers guessing along with the characters themselves about some of the big mystery-box reveals to come: Namely, who the heck was actually Sauron in disguise and whether that mysterious Stranger was, in fact, Gandalf himself.

By the end of the season, all those questions were answered ... but with such a big ensemble cast to follow and so much secrecy revolving around who they were meant to portray, fans quickly got used to depending on their own creativity, imagination, and predictions to figure out what might come next.

In that spirit, the creators of the show are apparently sticking to the mystery of it all in announcing a batch of new faces who will be joining the cast of season 2. Naturally, not a single one of them comes with any specific character in tow, but that's alright! Reading the tea leaves wouldn't feel quite as fun if they were simply handed to us with all the answers, now would it? Read on for all the details on the new cast members — including one unexpected recasting — joining the adventure for season 2, most of whom are (probably) not Sauron under a new identity.